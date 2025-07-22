RELAY RESOURCES ADDS VETERAN FACILITIES MANAGEMENT LEADER TO EXECUTIVE TEAM

Relay Resources Welcomes Tannon Scoggins to the Leadership Team

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Relay Resources , the Pacific Northwest's leading social enterprise nonprofit devoted to advancing disability inclusion in the workplace, has named Tannon Scoggins the organization's new Vice President of Building Solutions , joining Relay's executive leadership team.Scoggins will lead the organization's janitorial, floor care, laundry, and landscaping services. Building Solutions is one of the four lines of business, along with document solutions, supply chain solutions, and accessibility consulting services, that Relay offers through its workforce of nearly 900 team members.“Relay Resources is committed to providing excellent service to our customers while providing employment training and opportunities for disabled and nondisabled team members. Tannon's deep experience in facilities management and his track record of operational excellence and strategic growth are a key advantage for Relay,” said Dr. Jennifer Camota Luebke, President and CEO of Relay Resources.“Having top talent in our organization allows us to mentor our staff and help them learn and grow. I know our building solutions team will benefit greatly from Tannon's presence and leadership.”A graduate of Oregon State University, Scoggins brings more than 30 years of janitorial experience to Relay, having developed and grown teams, sales, and revenue, and implemented a variety of process and system improvements during his time at companies ranging from startup janitorial firms to national corporations. Most recently, he worked at facilities service company Verde as senior director of operations.Scoggins joins a building solutions team that services some of the largest work sites in the Pacific Northwest, including performing janitorial services at the Portland International Airport, Portland State University, and many government buildings in the area.“I started doing janitorial work temporarily, and it became my career and my passion,” Scoggins says.“I am very excited to apply this passion and experience to leading the fantastic building solutions team at Relay .”About Relay ResourcesRelay Resources is a leading disability social enterprise nonprofit in the Pacific Northwest, with a mission to transform workplaces and communities by championing disability inclusion. The organization employs nearly 900 team members in four lines of business: Building Solutions, which includes janitorial, landscaping, and floor care services; Document Solutions; Supply Chain Solutions; and Disability Inclusion and Accessibility Consulting Services. Additionally, Relay operates three programs: Supported Employment which places and supports disabled people in competitive jobs in the community; abilIT, a cybersecurity and technology training and job placement program; and Affordable Housing, which manages 850 units for 1,500 residents, 27% of whom have a household member with a disability. Learn more at relayresources.

