Premium Service Brands Expands National Footprint With 31 New Units, Innovative Service Additions
Following a record-breaking 2024 and a robust Q1, PSB continued its upward trajectory with 31 new franchise agreements signed across seven of its brands throughout Q2, underscoring the brand's commitment to delivering scalable, high-demand franchise opportunities backed by trusted support and innovation.
The full breakdown of Q2 signings includes:
House Doctors: 11 signings
360° Painting: 5 signings
Kitchen Wise: 4 signings
The Grout Medic: 4 signings
ProLift Garage Doors: 3 signings
Rubbish Works: 2 signings
Maid Right: 1 signing
Window Gang: 1 signing
With nearly 60 new franchise agreements signed in just the first half of 2025, PSB continues to prove the strength of its model and the growing demand for home service solutions that meet consumers where they are.
"Every quarter, we see more entrepreneurs turning to franchising – not just as a way to shift their careers, but as an overall change in lifestyle needs and desires," said Paul Flick, Founder and CEO of Premium Service Brands . "They want to build something of their own and with home services, they can do that with resilience, scalability, and support. That's what our system is designed to provide."
Team Expansion to Support System Growth
To continue supporting its growing network of franchise owners, PSB added several new team members this quarter across marketing, coaching, software, and finance:
Nicole Blaquiere , Strategic Marketing Project Manager
Jack Dannelly , Accounting Associate
Shawn Simon , Franchise Business Coach for 360° Painting
Heldi Valikaj , Software Support Specialist
With experience spanning national brand powerhouses like Crocs to veteran experience in franchise coaching, each new team member brings unique strengths that will enhance the experience and success of franchisees across the network.
"One of the most exciting parts of joining Premium Service Brands is the opportunity to take what I've learned from national brands and apply it in a way that directly impacts small business owners," said Blaquiere . "The franchisees in this system are passionate, driven, and community-focused, and I'm excited to help elevate their marketing strategies so they can continue to grow in their local markets."
A Bright Addition to the Home Services Experience
Rounding out the second quarter, PSB will soon launch Infinity Lights , a new service offering designed to enhance the homeowner experience across its franchise network. This standalone service complements PSB's existing brand offerings, giving homeowners an elegant, permanent lighting solution that can elevate curb appeal, improve safety, support Aging in Place needs, and bring seasonal cheer year-round.
While the official launch is forthcoming, early adopters across several PSB brands have already begun integrating Infinity Lights into their service menus. Similar to the brand's Nesto launch, this new offering reinforces PSB's commitment to helping franchise owners meet the evolving needs of today's homeowners with thoughtful, high-impact solutions that turn houses into extraordinary homes.
For more information about Premium Service Brands and its franchise opportunities, please visit .
About Premium Service Brands:
Premium Service Brands (PSB) is a leading franchisor of home services brands, including 360° Painting, ProLift Garage Doors, Maid Right, Kitchen Wise | Closet Wise, Window Gang, Rubbish Works, The Grout Medic, House Doctors, and RooterMan. Founded on the principles of exceptional support and training for franchise owners, PSB is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs achieve their dreams and build successful businesses. For more information, visit .
