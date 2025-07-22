D2L Announces Createspace To Help Simplify Course Creation With Real-Time Collaboration

More innovative D2L Brightspace features announced alongside all-new D2L Academy and exciting H5P updates

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - D2L, a global leader in learning innovation, today announced during its annual Fusion user conference the launch of its all-new Createspace, the next generation of authoring and content management-now available in beta for all Creator+ users.

Createspace allows educators and course authors to create, edit, and collaborate on content with intuitive tools in a dedicated space before publishing it to learners. Createspace is set to be generally available to all D2L Brightspace users later this year.

"Inspired and informed by our work on Creator+, we are proud to introduce Createspace to help transform authoring and content management within D2L Brightspace," said Christian Pantel, Chief Product Officer at D2L. "By giving educators a collaborative space to create and manage content more efficiently all in one place, we are helping them save time, reduce complexity, and focus on what matters most: reaching and engaging learners."

New Capabilities

D2L also launched a suite of additional features to its core D2L Brightspace learning platform. The latest updates are designed to help educators and learners get even more out of their platform and deliver improved upskilling outcomes.

The new D2L Brightspace offerings include:



Enhancements to Assessments , allowing instructors to quickly reopen quiz attempts, deliver feedback in bulk, and use quiz filters to help analyze results and make grading faster.

Expanded group enrollment capacity , increasing the group size limit from 200 to 3,000 learners, and providing educators with more enhanced filters to tailor groups.

Improved visibility for Parents and Guardians by allowing educators to communicate more effectively through the class list, announcements, and templated emails.

Updates to employee learning with a flexible UX design that can empower organizations to deliver structured, repeatable learning at scale–equipped with progress tracking, prerequisites, and integration with HR systems. Print Quiz helps educators increase quiz value and accessibility for learners.

"With the latest enhancements to D2L Brightspace, we are giving educators even more powerful tools to help unlock the full potential of learners," said John Baker, President, Founder and CEO of D2L. "From expanding group capacity to launching Print Quiz and improving assessment workflows, we're making it easier for educators to deliver highly accessible, future-ready education at scale. By helping to empower learning leaders with innovative tools, we are not just breaking barriers-we are helping to build a future where all learners can thrive."

Announcing D2L Academy

D2L also announced the launch of D2L Academy , a centralized hub for D2L learning resources to help educators and leaders unlock the full potential of D2L Brightspace. D2L Academy provides access to a comprehensive suite of training material, including more than 40 courses, expert-led live sessions, industry-recognized certifications and support for configuring D2L Brightspace, specifically designed to help empower educators, learning leaders and course administrators.

Enhancements to H5P

New enhancements to H5P to refresh the user experience, providing users with a more intuitive way to build and interact with engaging content – including:



Smart Import powered by generative AI expands to support 56 languages.

A visual, drag-and-drop editing experience to better combine text and multimedia content.

Enhanced accessibility with new ARIA roles and improved keyboard navigation. Newly redesigned native integration into D2L Creator+.

Explore the D2L product roadmap to learn more about upcoming releases, updates, and features.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns, helping learners achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is on a mission to make learning more inspiring, engaging and human. Find out how D2L helps transform lives and delivers outstanding learning outcomes in K-12, higher education and business at .

The D2L family of companies includes D2L Inc., D2L Corporation, D2L Ltd, D2L Australia Pty Ltd, D2L Europe Ltd, D2L Asia Pte Ltd, D2L India Pvt Ltd, D2L Brasil Soluções de Tecnologia para Educação Ltda and D2L Sistemas de Aprendizaje Innovadores, S. D2 R.L de C.V., and H5P Group AS.

All D2L and H5P marks are owned by the D2L group of companies. Please visit D2L/trademarks for a list of D2L marks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

