Global Defense Leaders Unite at 17th IDEF 2025
(MENAFN) The 17th International Defense Industry Fair 2025 (IDEF), held in Istanbul, draws participation from a wide range of defense and technology companies worldwide.
Representatives from nations including China, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and many others have gathered to showcase their latest innovations.
Spanning six days and commencing on Tuesday, IDEF 2025 features over 400 international defense and technology corporations hailing from 44 different countries.
This event serves as a significant platform for global players in the sector to present their cutting-edge products.
National pavilions host leading firms from Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, China, South Africa, and Pakistan, each exhibiting a variety of defense, aviation, and aerospace solutions.
These displays highlight the diverse technological advancements from across the globe.
Prominent defense and aviation companies such as BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Lockheed Martin, and Airbus are also present at the fair, offering a glimpse into their extensive range of products and innovations.
In addition to the international participants, renowned Turkish defense companies like Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Aselsan, Havelsan, Roketsan, FNSS, Otokar, and MKE, among others, are showcasing their latest developments.
The exhibition’s land vehicles section features an impressive array of military hardware, including main battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, electronic warfare systems, tactical ballistic missiles, air defense missiles, rockets, guided missiles, and unmanned ground vehicles.
Meanwhile, the air vehicles category includes fixed-wing aircraft, electronic warfare systems, air defense solutions, satellites, unmanned aerial vehicles, and aircraft engines, representing a broad spectrum of aerospace technologies on display.
