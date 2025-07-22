Hand2mind Partners With Scratch Foundation To Launch Screen-Free Scratch Coding Tools

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed to support both classroom instruction and independent student learning, the new product lineup includes two demonstration sets for teachers and two activity sets for students. For early learners using ScratchJr (Grades K-2):



Block-Based Coding Student Activity Set for ScratchJr ($34.99): A screen-free way for beginners to practice block-based coding using picture-based blocks before moving to the ScratchJr app. Block-Based Coding Demonstration Set for ScratchJr ($39.99): A classroom set with 30 color-coded dry-erase coding blocks and peel-and-stick magnets that help educators model key ScratchJr concepts.

For Scratch (Grades 3–5):



Block-Based Coding Student Activity Set for Scratch ($34.99): A hands-on companion to the Scratch online program that includes reusable blocks and activity cards to guide students through coding challenges. Block-Based Coding Demonstration Set for Scratch ($39.99): A classroom set with 42 magnetic coding blocks designed to help teachers model Scratch scripts in a visual, reusable format.

"With this new line of screen-free tools, we are helping students develop coding fluency in a hands-on, approachable way," said Elana Ruffman, VP of Marketing and Product Development at hand2mind . "It's an honor to partner with the Scratch Foundation and support educators in bringing creative coding into the classroom."

All four products are now available online at Target, Walmart, Staples, Amazon, and the hand2mind website. Learn more about the partnership at hand2mind/scratch.

About hand2mind ®

At hand2mind® , we believe children learn best by doing. That's why, for over 60 years, we've been creating hands-on products that empower learners to think, create, and innovate. From math and STEM to literacy and social-emotional learning, our engaging tools inspire curiosity, build confidence, and make learning fun-at home, in the classroom, and beyond. Unlock the power of hands-on learning by visiting or following the brand on Twitter @hand2mind , Facebook @hand2mindinc and Instagram @hand2mindinc .

About the Scratch Foundation

The Scratch Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping kids everywhere create what they imagine. Through innovation and collaboration, the Scratch Foundation spreads creative, caring, collaborative, equitable approaches to coding and learning around the world. Scratch , the world's largest coding community for children, was originally developed by the Lifelong Kindergarten group at the MIT Media Lab and publicly launched in 2007. The platform provides tens of millions of young people from all backgrounds with the opportunity to develop their thinking and express themselves by creating their own stories, games, and animations.

