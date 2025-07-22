403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Governor reports three murdered in ‘barbaric’ Ukrainian drone attack on public beach
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian drone attack on a public beach in Kursk, western Russia, killed three people and injured seven others, regional governor Aleksandr Khinshtein reported on Tuesday. Among the injured were two women and a five-year-old boy, who were hospitalized with burns and shrapnel wounds. At least one victim is reportedly in critical condition.
Khinshtein condemned the attack as a “barbaric” assault on civilians, noting it occurred as families gathered to celebrate Russia’s Day of Family, Love, and Fidelity on July 8.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also denounced the strike, criticizing the nations supplying arms to Ukraine. “Those providing weapons to the Kiev regime should recognize these are being used to kill children,” she said.
The Kursk Region, which shares a border with Ukraine, has been frequently targeted by drone and missile strikes since the conflict intensified in 2022. Earlier the same day, a Ukrainian drone hit a house in the village of Karyzh, injuring one person.
Later, Khinshtein reported that two more people were wounded in Rylsk following additional drone attacks. These strikes damaged a medical center, an EMS station, and sparked a fire at an agricultural office building.
In August 2024, Ukraine launched a large-scale offensive into Kursk Region, temporarily seizing dozens of villages and the border town of Sudzha. President Vladimir Zelensky claimed the operation was intended to strengthen Ukraine’s position in negotiations with Moscow. However, Russia fully regained control of the region by April.
Khinshtein condemned the attack as a “barbaric” assault on civilians, noting it occurred as families gathered to celebrate Russia’s Day of Family, Love, and Fidelity on July 8.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also denounced the strike, criticizing the nations supplying arms to Ukraine. “Those providing weapons to the Kiev regime should recognize these are being used to kill children,” she said.
The Kursk Region, which shares a border with Ukraine, has been frequently targeted by drone and missile strikes since the conflict intensified in 2022. Earlier the same day, a Ukrainian drone hit a house in the village of Karyzh, injuring one person.
Later, Khinshtein reported that two more people were wounded in Rylsk following additional drone attacks. These strikes damaged a medical center, an EMS station, and sparked a fire at an agricultural office building.
In August 2024, Ukraine launched a large-scale offensive into Kursk Region, temporarily seizing dozens of villages and the border town of Sudzha. President Vladimir Zelensky claimed the operation was intended to strengthen Ukraine’s position in negotiations with Moscow. However, Russia fully regained control of the region by April.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment