SOL Global Announces Listing On OTC Markets Under OTCID: SOLCF

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTCID: SOLCF) (FSE: 9SB) ("SOL Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now quoted for trading on the OTC Markets under the identifier OTCID: SOLCF.

SOL Global's shares will benefit from enhanced market visibility, broader institutional awareness, and simplified trading execution through U.S. brokerage platforms and data feeds. The OTCID listing includes improved visibility for SOL Global's shares through enhanced data feeds, brokerage platforms, and investor tools. This increased exposure helps build institutional awareness, which can support greater liquidity in U.S. markets. The OTCID system ensures standardized and accurate trading and reference data for both investors and traders, reducing friction in the market. Access to reliable, high-quality data enables smoother execution for institutional and algorithmic traders. Investors can easily access real-time quotes and detailed company information through the OTC Markets Group website at .

"We are pleased to provide easier access to our shares for U.S.-based investors through our quotation on the OTC Markets," said Davide Marcotti, Chief Executive Officer of SOL Global Investments Corp. "This listing compliments our ongoing commitment to growing shareholder value and expanding our corporate presence internationally."

In line with its growth strategy, SOL Global continues to focus on emerging technologies and transformative industries. As blockchain and digital assets reshape global finance and technology, SOL Global is committed to advancing education, adoption, and innovation in these sectors.

"At SOL Global, we aim to leverage blockchain solutions that drive transparency, efficiency, and financial inclusion," added Marcotti. "As regulatory clarity continues to improve worldwide, we see significant opportunity to help stakeholders responsibly integrate blockchain technology into their operations, unlocking new efficiencies and sustainable growth."

Debt Settlement

Further to the news release dated July 17, 2025, the Company has settled an additional outstanding indebtedness totalling approximately $155,819 with a creditor of the Company through the issuance of 1,558,198 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Settlement Share ") at a deemed price of $0.10 per Settlement Share (the " Settlement "). The Settlement Shares issued in connection with the Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 – Resale of Securities.

About SOL Global Investments Corp.

SOL Global is an institutional investment company in the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem. SOL Global aims to provide public market exposure to blockchain technologies through token acquisitions, yield-generating strategies such as staking, and investments in early-stage ventures developing innovative blockchain-based solutions.