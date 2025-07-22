Weather Alert! IMD Issues Very Heavy Rainfall Warning For THESE States Over Next Six Days - Check Forecast
The Met department also issued a heavy rainfall warning and an orange alert for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Delhi and Assam.
The Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for states like Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur, and Kerala. The IMD forecast heavy rains in these areas between 22 and 28 July.Here are the IMD predictions region-wise:
South peninsular India: For this region, the IMD predicted extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Telangana. The Met Department also issued a red alert for Telangana on 22 July.
Other places where heavy rains are likely between 22-28 July, include Kerala & Mahe, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep. It added that strong surface winds – speed reaching 40-50 kmph – are very likely over South Peninsular India during next 5 days.West India:
This region is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next five days. Isolated places over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat could receive heavy rains between 22-28 July.East India:
In the region, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand during next 5 days.Northwest India:
Between 22 and 28 July, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and East Rajasthan in Northwest India.Northeast India:
According to the IMD forecast, moderate rainfall at many places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning likely to continue over Northeast India during next 7 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura between 22-28 July.Warning for fishermen:
The IMD has advised the fishermen near the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to avoid venturing into the sea between 22 and 27 July 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment