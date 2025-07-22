MAX FASHION KICKS OFF BACK-TO-SCHOOL SEASON WITH EXCITING OFFERS ON BACKPACKS ACROSS THE GCC

Stylish, practical, and affordable school essentials now available at Buy 1 Get 1 Free in KSA and flat 40% off across the rest of GCC in-store and online

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The countdown to the new school year has officially begun, and Max Fashion is turning up the excitement with its much-awaited Back-to-School campaign, designed to make shopping easy, fun, and budget-friendly for families across the region. Whether it's their first day of kindergarten or the start of a new grade, students can head back in style-thanks to unbeatable backpack offers from the region's most trusted value fashion brand.In Saudi Arabia, shoppers can take advantage of an incredible Buy 1 Get 1 Free offer on all backpacks, making it easier than ever to gear up for the school year with added value. Across the rest of the GCC, including the UAE, customers can enjoy a Flat 40% off on a wide selection of backpacks-ensuring high-quality, on-trend designs at wallet-friendly prices.Available both in-store and online, Max Fashion's Back-to-School collection isn't just about great looks, it's also packed with essentials like lunchboxes, water bottles, and other must-haves for a complete school setup. This year's collection blends fashion-forward aesthetics with functionality, offering durable, ergonomic, and colourful designs to suit every student.Haroon Rasheed, Senior Head Marketing at Landmark Group, said,“At Max Fashion, we understand how important it is for families to find school essentials that combine style, durability, and affordability. With this year's FLAT 40% discount on backpacks and exclusive offers across regions, we're making it easier for everyone to prepare for the new school year with confidence”.Known for its commitment to value, quality, and the latest designs, Max Fashion's Back-To-School collection has been carefully curated to meet the everyday needs of students. The backpacks are available in multiple sizes and prints to suit all age groups, featuring spacious compartments, playful patterns, and vibrant colours that keep school days organized and fun. From beloved characters like Spider-Man, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, to Hello Kitty and more, the collection includes a wide variety of themed options that let kids carry a bit of joy and personality wherever they go.Customers can take advantage of these limited-time offers at all Max Fashion stores and online at .

