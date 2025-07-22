Bihar's 12-Year-Old Divya Tiwari Goes Viral With Songs On PM Modi, Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) Kaimur (Bihar), July 22 (IANS) A 12-year-old girl from Kaimur district of Bihar is making waves on social media with her heartfelt songs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Operation Sindoor, and the development of Bihar. Divya Tiwari, daughter of Praveen Tiwari from Baraora village in Ramgarh block, has become an internet sensation under the name Divya Tiwari Shandilya.

Her folk-style songs, reflecting her patriotic spirit and admiration for recent government initiatives, are earning thousands of views and a rapidly growing follower base.

Speaking to IANS, Divya said,“I stay at home with my family, and I'm a student of Class 8. I wanted to express something about my country, and my father encouraged me to sing. My first song was 'Aaj Ho Dada Pradhan Mantri Chowkidarba Layak Ba'. I like all the work PM Modi is doing. I also composed a song on Operation Sindoor. I hope the NDA government continues its work for the people. PM Modi is doing really well in Bihar and in the country."

She further praised Bihar's ongoing transformation.“There is visible development. Roads have improved, and education and job opportunities are getting better,” she added.

Divya has also sung the trending track 'Bihar Mein Ka Ba', which has gained popularity ahead of the Bihar elections.

Her father, Praveen Tiwari, who works in a private factory in Gujarat, shared his pride.“When Operation Sindoor happened, I encouraged her to sing about it. Some people speak against the Prime Minister, but my daughter is receiving a lot of love online. When she was born, I felt like Goddess Lakshmi had come into our home. Since then, we've progressed a lot. I support any party that works for the welfare of the people.”

Divya's rising fame is not just a story of talent but also a reflection of growing political awareness among youth in rural India.