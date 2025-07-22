Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Judge Raises Alarms Over Trump’s Harvard Funding Cut

2025-07-22 03:54:52
(MENAFN) A federal judge in the US expressed serious constitutional doubts about the Trump administration’s move to pull over $2.6 billion in federal funding from Harvard University, calling some of the government’s explanations “mind boggling,” according to media on Monday.

At a hearing held in Boston, Judge Allison Burroughs scrutinized the Justice Department’s reasoning that the funding cut was justified by Harvard’s alleged failure to adequately respond to antisemitism on campus.

The hearing centered on Harvard’s lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision, which the university asserts infringes on First Amendment rights.

Attorneys representing Harvard and faculty members argued the funding withdrawal lacked a legal foundation and violated constitutional safeguards, pushing for a summary judgment that would avoid a full trial.

“There are limits to what you can terminate, and why, and how,” Judge Burroughs remarked.

No immediate ruling was handed down; a written decision is anticipated in the near future.

President Donald Trump declared plans for an immediate appeal should the ruling go against his administration, expressing confidence in victory.

“When she rules against us, we will IMMEDIATELY appeal, and WIN,” Trump stated on his Truth Social platform.

Trump labeled Burroughs a “TOTAL DISASTER” who was appointed by ex-President Barack Obama and questioned how the “Trump-hating Judge” was assigned the Harvard case.

He further accused Burroughs of “systematically taking over the various Harvard cases” and predicted an “automatic loss” for Americans.

The funding rescission is a key development in the Trump administration’s escalating dispute with Harvard, which has involved allegations of antisemitism and concerns over national security.

Earlier, the administration revoked Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification in May, concluding through the Justice Department that the university breached federal civil rights laws by failing to prevent harassment targeting Jewish and Israeli students amid Gaza-related protests.

In July, the government also issued administrative subpoenas demanding records on foreign students after accusing Harvard of repeatedly ignoring prior information requests.

Responding to the subpoenas, Harvard told media it remains committed to complying with the law but criticized the government’s actions as “unwarranted.”

