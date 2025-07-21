Tryon Family Dentistry Explains When To Remove Wisdom Teeth And Why Timing Matters

MENAFN - GetNews)



Tryon Family Dentistry, with convenient locations in Raleigh and Zebulon, is educating patients and parents on the importance of wisdom tooth removal at the right time.

While not everyone will need their wisdom teeth extracted, for many patients, removing them before complications arise can help avoid unnecessary pain, infections, and long-term dental issues.

Wisdom teeth, or third molars, typically begin to emerge between the ages of 17 and 25. In many cases, there isn't enough room in the jaw to accommodate these teeth properly, which can lead to crowding, impaction, or partial eruption. Left untreated, impacted wisdom teeth can contribute to gum disease, cyst formation, tooth misalignment, or damage to surrounding teeth.

Signs It May Be Time to Remove Wisdom Teeth:



Pain or pressure in the back of the mouth or jaw

Swelling, inflammation, or tenderness near the gums

Difficulty opening the mouth or chewing

Crowding or shifting of nearby teeth Recurring infections or bad breath caused by trapped bacteria



Tryon Family Dentistry recommends early evaluation during the late teenage years to determine if and when wisdom teeth should be removed. With the help of digital X-rays and oral exams, their dental team can assess alignment, root development, and risk of impaction.

Removing wisdom teeth before roots are fully developed often leads to a smoother procedure and shorter recovery. Patients in their late teens and early twenties typically heal faster and experience fewer complications compared to adults who delay treatment.

Tryon Family Dentistry offers in-house wisdom tooth evaluations and extractions, eliminating the need for outside referrals in many cases. For families with teens or college-bound students, summer break is an ideal time to schedule the procedure and allow for proper healing without academic disruption.

