Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq, US Discusses Security Cooperation


2025-07-21 03:11:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, July 21 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad AL-Sudani and the Commander of the US Central Command General Michael Kurilla, discussed on Monday the cooperation relations and the regional developments.
AL-Sudani's Media Office said in a statement that the meeting explored the cooperation relations between Iraq and the International Coalition, the stages of its development, and preparations for the transition to bilateral security relations with coalition countries.
The meeting also discussed the work of the Joint High Committee between Iraq and the United States, security cooperation and coordination, and developments in Syria and their repercussions for regional security, statement added.
Al-Sudani stressed, "the importance of imposing stability, avoiding the causes of conflict expansion, respecting the sovereignty of states, based on UN charters, international resolutions, dialogues, and understandings, and activating diplomatic activities and cooperation to consolidate security and stability in the region."
According to the statement, AL-Sudani's received Kurilla, and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Chargأ© d'Affaires at the US Embassy Steve Fagin. (end)
