How Savannah Valley Group Is Changing The Way Nigeria Feeds Itself And The World

Savannah Valley Group , a dynamic new player in Nigeria's agricultural sector, has officially launched operations, bringing high-quality agro-commodities and premium livestock to the domestic and export markets. The company is set to meet growing demand for reliable, large-scale supply of, and, positioning itself as a trusted partner in the region's food and livestock value chains.

With a business model that integrates sourcing, production, and distribution, SVG operates with a strong emphasis on traceability, quality assurance, and long-term partnership development . The company works directly with local farmers, aggregators, and veterinary experts to ensure product quality and consistency from farm to customer - whether that customer is a Nigerian wholesaler, a food processor in Asia, or a commercial livestock breeder in West Africa.

“Our goal is to build a company that not only delivers excellent products but also strengthens the agricultural ecosystem in Nigeria,” said Taofik Muritala Cofounder of Savannah Valley Group.“We are investing in sustainability, transparency, and scalable infrastructure to serve the needs of both local and international markets.”

Savannah Valley Group's key offerings include:



Parboiled and raw white rice for wholesale buyers and food distributors

Rice bran for animal feed producers and oil extraction industries

Natural and hulled sesame seeds for export to the Middle East, Asia, and Europe Boer goats for breeding , raised under strict health and genetics protocols.



As the company expands, it is also prioritizing export readiness , offering full compliance with international standards including phytosanitary certification, product testing, and professional logistics support from Nigerian ports.

The company is headquartered in Nigeria, with active operations in key agricultural regions and a growing distribution network.

For trade inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to request a media kit, please contact below.