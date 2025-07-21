403
VIRGIN CONNECT LAUNCHES SUMMER CAMPAIGN TO REVOLUTIONIZE GLOBAL TRAVEL CONNECTIVITY
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Virgin Connect Roam: Made for Travel. Made for Sunshine This travel eSIM is the Must-Pack for Summer Adventures
-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="533" height="533" data-bit="iit" /> Dubai, UAE –July 2025 – As international travel across the GCC surges this summer, Virgin Connect introduces a timely, insight-led campaign for its flagship travel eSIM product, Virgin Connect Roam - designed not only to simplify connectivity but to elevate the entire travel experience. Rooted in purpose and driven by community, Virgin Connect Roam is built to empower a new generation of global to connect, explore, and share the world seamlessly. In a region where staying connected to culture, family, and identity is paramount, even while abroad, Roam becomes more than a digital solution. It becomes a trusted companion. Available in over 190 countries and , Roam replaces outdated roaming models with a smoother, safer, and smarter mobile journey. No physical SIMs. No bill shocks. No dropped connections. Just immediate access to what matters, when it matters. Rooted in Insight. Designed for Real Life. Based on in-depth consumer behavior, the campaign is built around a core truth: mobile connectivity is now a travel essential, on par with passports, accommodation, and itineraries. Yet, many still overlook it - often leading to last-minute stress, missed bookings, or the inability to stay in touch during crucial moments. Virgin Connect Roam challenges that mindset, reframing connectivity as a core travel essential, enabling travelers to feel confident, connected, and in control wherever they go real-life scenarios, from airport arrivals to exploring new cities, the campaign highlights how Roam delivers not just signal, but peace of mind, freedom, and shared experiences worth remembering. Community is the Differentiator What sets Virgin Connect Roam apart isn't just its best-in-class technology or competitive pricing, it is the community-first mindset at the heart of the brand. By merging:
