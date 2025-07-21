VIRGIN CONNECT LAUNCHES SUMMER CAMPAIGN TO REVOLUTIONIZE GLOBAL TRAVEL CONNECTIVITY

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Virgin Connect Roam: Made for Travel. Made for Sunshine This travel eSIM is the Must-Pack for Summer Adventures-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="533" height="533" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, UAE –July 2025 – As international travel across the GCC surges this summer, Virgin Connect introduces a timely, insight-led campaign for its flagship travel eSIM product, Virgin Connect Roam - designed not only to simplify connectivity but to elevate the entire travel experience. Rooted in purpose and driven by community, Virgin Connect Roam is built to empower a new generation of global to connect, explore, and share the world seamlessly.

In a region where staying connected to culture, family, and identity is paramount, even while abroad, Roam becomes more than a digital solution. It becomes a trusted companion.

Available in over 190 countries and , Roam replaces outdated roaming models with a smoother, safer, and smarter mobile journey. No physical SIMs. No bill shocks. No dropped connections. Just immediate access to what matters, when it matters.

Rooted in Insight. Designed for Real Life.

Based on in-depth consumer behavior, the campaign is built around a core truth: mobile connectivity is now a travel essential, on par with passports, accommodation, and itineraries. Yet, many still overlook it - often leading to last-minute stress, missed bookings, or the inability to stay in touch during crucial moments.

Virgin Connect Roam challenges that mindset, reframing connectivity as a core travel essential, enabling travelers to feel confident, connected, and in control wherever they go real-life scenarios, from airport arrivals to exploring new cities, the campaign highlights how Roam delivers not just signal, but peace of mind, freedom, and shared experiences worth remembering.

Community is the Differentiator

What sets Virgin Connect Roam apart isn't just its best-in-class technology or competitive pricing, it is the community-first mindset at the heart of the brand.



A seamless, Travel experience And emotionally intelligent storytelling across touchpoints

By merging:

Roam positions itself as the preferred choice for Gen Z and young Millennials across the GCC, digital natives who expect simplicity, value, and cultural relevance in every decision they make.

“At Virgin Connect, we are not just offering connectivity; we are delivering flexibility, affordability and simplicity,” said Walid Omar, Group Chief Product Officer.“Roam was built to amplify travel experiences, keeping travelers connected so they can focus on the moments that matter most.”

Localized Reach. Global Access.

With a presence in over 190+Roam offers tailored travel plans, from regional bundles to global passes, all available and manageable via the Virgin Connect Roam app. Users can activate in seconds, monitor usage, and remain in control before takeoff or mid-journey.

The campaign will activate across high-summer outbound markets including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait with multilingual creative in English, Arabic, and Spanish. A content-rich mix of AV, mobile-first formats, and social-native assets will ensure strong engagement across the platforms where travel planning lives

