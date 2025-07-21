Infopro Learning Named To Training Industry's 2025 Top 20 AI Coaching & Learner Support Tools Companies List

Infopro Learning honored for AI coaching tools that enable adaptive learning, real-time support, and workforce transformation.

PLAINSBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Infopro Learning has been named to the 2025 Top AI Coaching & Learner Support Tools Companies list by the Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders.This recognition highlights Infopro Learning's innovation and impact in delivering agentic AI solutions that foster continuous, self-directed learner development. The company's AI-powered learning companions and digital coaching products are transforming how organizations support talent-providing intelligent, real-time feedback, adaptive guidance, and scalable performance nudges across diverse roles and functions.Training Industry's list is based on a rigorous evaluation of providers offering standalone AI tools that operate autonomously to coach and support learners without the need for constant human facilitation. Selection criteria included scope and quality of AI capabilities, market presence, client success, and overall business performance.Being recognized on Training Industry's 2025 Top AI Coaching & Learner Support Tools Companies list validates our vision of transforming workplace learning through AI. Our GURU AI platform delivers personalized coaching and learner support exactly when employees need it most-whether they're practicing leadership scenarios, crafting sales pitches, or navigating onboarding. By embedding our proprietary GURU methodology directly into the flow of work, we're helping organizations build performance-ready workforces where every employee has an AI coach that adapts to their experience level and provides actionable guidance. This recognition reinforces our commitment to pioneering AI solutions that make expert coaching and continuous learning support accessible to everyone, everywhere.- Sriraj Mallick, CEO, Infopro LearningInfopro Learning's inclusion on this prestigious list reaffirms its position as a trusted partner for enterprises seeking cutting-edge AI tools that align learning to measurable business outcomes. As part of its larger transformation strategy, the company continues to invest in agentic learning systems that drive real-time impact-bridging the gap between insight and action.About Infopro LearningBuilding Your Performance-Ready WorkforceAt Infopro Learning, we're driven by a singular purpose: unlocking human potential. For over 30 years, we've been transforming the way organizations develop their most valuable asset - their people. As a comprehensive learning and talent consulting agency, we drive integrated development across individuals, teams, and organizations to build a performance-ready workforce.A performance-ready workforce is one that combines the right skills, agility, and mindset to drive business success. It's where individuals become proficient faster, teams deliver exceptional results, and organizations adapt swiftly to change.In today's Human+AI era, performance-readiness means mastering new ways of working as AI disrupts traditional value streams and workflows. We empower organizations to navigate this transformation by cultivating the essential technological and human skills needed for evolving workflows, ensuring your workforce doesn't just adapt to change but they drive it.Trusted by Fortune 500 companies globally and recognized with over 350 industry awards, we've helped millions of professionals unlock their potential. Ready to build your performance-ready workforce? Let's start the conversation today.Email: ...Website:

