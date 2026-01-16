Defi Leaders Raise Alarm Over Market Structure Bill's Shaky Future

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) US Senate Postpones Markup of Digital Asset Market Clarity Act Amid Industry Concerns

The proposed Digital Asset Market Clarity Act (CLARITY) in the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has been postponed indefinitely, as industry stakeholders and lawmakers debate key provisions impacting decentralized finance (DeFi) and the crypto sector. The delay offers time for ongoing discussions and potential revisions aimed at addressing industry concerns over regulatory ambiguities and developer protections.



Crypto industry groups express apprehension over legislative provisions affecting tokenized equities and stablecoins.

Lawmakers and industry leaders emphasize the need for amendments to safeguard DeFi innovation.

Postponement reflects disagreements over the bill's impact on innovation and compliance requirements. Ongoing negotiations aim to strike a balance between regulation and fostering growth in the crypto space.

The Senate Banking Committee's markup session for the CLARITY Act has been indefinitely postponed following significant pushback from industry groups and key legislators. The legislation, aimed at clarifying regulation for digital assets, had faced criticism over certain provisions concerning tokenized equities, stablecoin rewards, and DeFi platform operations. The DeFi Education Fund highlighted that proposed amendments could impede technological progress and complicate compliance for developers, warning that the legislation might“seriously harm DeFi technology.”

Prominent crypto venture capital firms and industry advocates have called for revisions to better protect developers and promote an environment conducive to blockchain innovation. Alexander Grieve, vice president of government affairs at Paradigm, stressed the importance of safeguarding decentralized finance, emphasizing the need for significant edits. Similarly, Jake Chervinsky, chief legal officer at Variant, voiced concerns over ambiguities that could force infrastructure providers to conduct KYC procedures or register with the SEC, potentially stifling innovation.

The bill had previously been scheduled for markup after months of contentious debates over stablecoins, DeFi activities, and potential conflicts of interest. However, concerns emerged when Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly stated difficulties in supporting the legislation as drafted. Senate Committee Chair Tim Scott announced a“brief pause” after Armstrong's comments, indicating that the legislative process might undergo further revision. Meanwhile, industry players remain optimistic about resolving some of these issues before the next markup session.

The Core of the Dispute

The central point of contention revolves around DeFi's future and the bill's potential restrictions. Critics argue that the legislation might limit DeFi platforms' activities or push companies outside U.S. jurisdiction, stifling innovation and competitiveness. Conversely, some policymakers, especially in the Senate, express concerns about the possibility of facilitating illicit transactions, advocating for stricter controls and oversight enhancements.

As discussions continue, stakeholders are hopeful that future amendments will strike a balanced approach-protecting investors and developers while fostering a vibrant, innovative DeFi landscape. No new markup date has been scheduled as the debate persists into the coming weeks.

