Lebanese President Responds to US Proposal

2025-07-21 07:20:59
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun formally addressed his nation's reaction to a United States initiative focused on disarming the Hezbollah organization in return for an Israeli pullout from southern Lebanon, a high-ranking political official informed a news agency.

The presidency verified that Aoun engaged in a meeting with US Envoy Tom Barrack at the presidential palace situated in eastern Beirut.

As stated in a message from the Lebanese presidency on X, Aoun presented Beirut’s reply to the American envoy concerning Lebanon's obligations under the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

