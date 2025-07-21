Over 15 Direct Hits Recorded In Kyiv Amid Massive Russian Attack Air Force Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on live television by Yurii Ihnat, head of the communications department of Ukraine's Air Force Command, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The night was extremely difficult, not only in Ivano-Frankivsk region, it was loud in Kyiv as well. Unfortunately, we've recorded more than a dozen and a half direct strikes. Kyiv had no peace that night. Kharkiv and other regions were attacked too,” Ihnat said.

He added that serious destruction occurred at the sites where intercepted aerial targets fell. In addition, Russian forces actively used kamikaze drones along the front line.

“Even yesterday's report stating that 18 out of 57 drones were shot down and seven were jammed shows that the attacks were concentrated along the front line, where it is extremely difficult to intercept them,” Ihnat noted.

He emphasized that cruise and aeroballistic missiles failed to reach their targets, as they were either jammed or shot down by air defense systems.

Russianon Kyiv: Injury toll rises to eight, one dead

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 200 Russian Shahed drones and 24 missiles of various types during the attack.