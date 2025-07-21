Over 15 Direct Hits Recorded In Kyiv Amid Massive Russian Attack Air Force Spox
“The night was extremely difficult, not only in Ivano-Frankivsk region, it was loud in Kyiv as well. Unfortunately, we've recorded more than a dozen and a half direct strikes. Kyiv had no peace that night. Kharkiv and other regions were attacked too,” Ihnat said.
He added that serious destruction occurred at the sites where intercepted aerial targets fell. In addition, Russian forces actively used kamikaze drones along the front line.
“Even yesterday's report stating that 18 out of 57 drones were shot down and seven were jammed shows that the attacks were concentrated along the front line, where it is extremely difficult to intercept them,” Ihnat noted.
He emphasized that cruise and aeroballistic missiles failed to reach their targets, as they were either jammed or shot down by air defense systems.Read also: Russian attack on Kyiv: Injury toll rises to eight, one dead
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 200 Russian Shahed drones and 24 missiles of various types during the attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
CommentsNo comment