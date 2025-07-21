403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
‘New America’ ideology poses greater threat than it looks
(MENAFN) For the last five centuries, Western civilization—especially the United States—has dominated global politics and the economy. Although its influence has waned recently, the West remains a powerful force capable of great creation and destruction.
A new ideology is emerging in the West, particularly in the US, that could pose dangers comparable to those of fascism and Nazism in the 20th century. The potential reelection of Donald Trump might represent a critical turning point, handing power to factions with ambiguous and potentially harmful ideas.
This ‘New America’ is not united by a single ideology but by the convergence of four main factions.
At the core are the imperial restorationists, led by Trump and his allies, who advocate a return to aggressive expansionism reminiscent of America’s past imperial eras. In his second inauguration speech, Trump emphasized territorial growth, industrial strength, and military resurgence, celebrating historic imperialist presidents like McKinley and Roosevelt. Their vision centers on American exceptionalism backed by military dominance and conquest.
Next are nationalist conservatives, including figures like Vice President J.D. Vance and strategist Steve Bannon, who promote an ‘America First’ agenda. They emphasize traditional values, represent working-class interests, reject globalism, support trade protectionism, and favor isolationist foreign policies. Though not new, their influence has grown significantly under Trump’s leadership.
A new ideology is emerging in the West, particularly in the US, that could pose dangers comparable to those of fascism and Nazism in the 20th century. The potential reelection of Donald Trump might represent a critical turning point, handing power to factions with ambiguous and potentially harmful ideas.
This ‘New America’ is not united by a single ideology but by the convergence of four main factions.
At the core are the imperial restorationists, led by Trump and his allies, who advocate a return to aggressive expansionism reminiscent of America’s past imperial eras. In his second inauguration speech, Trump emphasized territorial growth, industrial strength, and military resurgence, celebrating historic imperialist presidents like McKinley and Roosevelt. Their vision centers on American exceptionalism backed by military dominance and conquest.
Next are nationalist conservatives, including figures like Vice President J.D. Vance and strategist Steve Bannon, who promote an ‘America First’ agenda. They emphasize traditional values, represent working-class interests, reject globalism, support trade protectionism, and favor isolationist foreign policies. Though not new, their influence has grown significantly under Trump’s leadership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment