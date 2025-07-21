Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Violent Druze-Bedouin Clashes Erupt in Sweida, Endangering Ceasefire

Violent Druze-Bedouin Clashes Erupt in Sweida, Endangering Ceasefire


2025-07-21 01:44:29
(MENAFN) Violent confrontations erupted Sunday between Druze militias and Bedouin tribal forces loyal to Syria’s interim government in Sweida’s rural areas, endangering an already fragile ceasefire, activists confirmed.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, substantial tribal reinforcements have mobilized in the villages of Bustan, Dama, and Najran, signaling potential offensives targeting nearby Druze communities.

Heavy combat broke out in Areeqa and Umm al-Zeitoun along the strategic Damascus-Sweida highway, where tribal fighters reportedly set fire to residences and engaged in widespread looting. This turmoil resulted in the shutdown of two major roadways, intensifying unrest across the volatile region.

A planned prisoner swap was abruptly canceled after mortar rounds, allegedly fired from tribal-held areas, landed dangerously close to the exchange location.

The observatory revealed that since the violence flared on July 13, fatalities have surpassed 1,120, including more than 100 civilians and numerous government soldiers.

MENAFN21072025000045017169ID1109824717

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search