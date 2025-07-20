Odisha Minor Girl Set Ablaze Airlifted To AIIMS Delhi For Advanced Medical Care
Officials confirmed on Sunday that her condition, while still critical, has stabilised enough for the transfer.
AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr Asutosh Biswas said, "The girl's condition is now stable enough for transfer. A special flight has been arranged, and AIIMS Delhi has been informed."
The shocking incident occurred on July 19 in Balanga, Puri.
According to the family, the girl was attacked near a river embankment, where miscreants allegedly poured petrol and kerosene on her and set her on fire.
Miraculously, she managed to find refuge at a nearby house, from where villagers rushed her to the Pipili Community Health Centre.
She was later referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her injuries.
The heinous crime has prompted swift police action. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, led by Balanga IIC Shri Dibya Ranjan Panda.
The team is under instructions to expedite the investigation and identify the attackers. Scientific teams, including K9 units, have combed the crime scene, while senior police officials are monitoring the investigation closely.
Police have registered a case under Malanga PS Case No. 162/2025, invoking sections 127(2), 109, 123, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The Odisha Police have assured stringent action and vowed justice for the survivor.
The attack has sparked public outrage, with calls for urgent reforms in women's safety and swift punishment for the culprits.
This case comes just days after a 20-year-old college student died after setting herself ablaze over alleged inaction on her sexual harassment complaint against the Head of Department (HoD) of her college.
The second-year Integrated B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore had suffered 95 per cent burns after immolating herself. She succumbed to her injuries on July 14 at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, sparking widespread outrage and political condemnation across the state.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment