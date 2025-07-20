Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air China Kicks Off First Direct Flight to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

2025-07-20 03:05:06
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Chinese airline Air China commenced its inaugural direct flight connecting Beijing with Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan.

The first flight successfully arrived at Tashkent International Airport, where officials held a ceremony to celebrate this significant achievement.

Li Guangping, Air China’s representative in Tashkent, emphasized that the new air route will enhance collaboration and exchanges between China and Uzbekistan across economic, trade, cultural, and tourism sectors.

Li added, it will also offer a more accessible and streamlined air route to facilitate people-to-people interactions and the movement of resources between the two nations.

Umid Khamraev, first deputy director of Uzbekistan Airports Handling, noted that this fresh air connection will deepen the longstanding friendship between the nations and bolster tourism, economic, and trade growth.

The Beijing-Tashkent service, operated using Boeing 737 aircraft, is scheduled for three weekly flights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

