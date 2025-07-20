Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkey denies allegations of targeting Syrian Druze population

2025-07-20 03:04:59
(MENAFN) Türkiye has strongly denied recent allegations suggesting it is deliberately targeting Syria's Druze population.

According to official statements, false and provocative reports claiming that Türkiye is taking hostile actions against the Druze community in Syria have been actively spread by select media platforms. These claims, the statement emphasized, are part of a deliberate campaign to misrepresent Türkiye’s foreign policy.

The center described the accusations as “a clear disinformation campaign aimed at distorting Türkiye’s foreign policy,” stressing that its international approach is built on humanitarian values.

“Türkiye pursues a resolute and principled foreign policy based on respect for human rights and adherence to international law, with a focus on regional peace and stability. Türkiye’s approach, which has consistently supported Syria’s political unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, does not allow for ethnic, religious, or sectarian discrimination; the primary concern is the protection of human dignity and fundamental rights,” the statement added.

The center also referenced remarks by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, noting that “Türkiye’s stance on Syria is not based on ethnic or sectarian identity,” and this principle is central to its humanitarian operations and diplomatic efforts.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict, the statement explained, Türkiye has offered refuge to displaced Syrians without bias, ensuring all communities receive assistance. Humanitarian programs and support initiatives have been designed to serve all groups equally.

"No Syrian community has been excluded, and everyone, regardless of their sectarian or ethnic identity, has been treated equally. Ye it is clearly evident that certain circles making these baseless accusations against Türkiye aim to stir up turmoil between religious groups within the region's sensitive demographic structure."

