NHRC Launches Training Kit For Students At Summer Camps

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Promoting human rights, the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has launched its annual campaign, offering a comprehensive training kit targeting summer centers for Qatari and expatriate students in government schools.

The campaign also includes Qatari students at the Khalifa Secondary School for Boys, Omar Bin Al-Khattab Secondary School for Boys, and Al-Wakrah Secondary School for Boys.

It targets the age group of 6–18 years and will run from July 13 to August 7, 2025.

In this context, Hamad Al-Hajri, Director of Programs and Education at the NHRC, stated:“Raising awareness and providing education on human rights at an early age plays a fundamental role in preventing human rights violations in the long term. It is a significant investment in building a just society where all human rights are respected and valued.”

He emphasized that the knowledge of rights and responsibilities is essential for the development of individuals and societies and for the establishment of freedom, justice, and peace.

Al-Hajri added:“There is no community development without individual development, and there is no individual development without education and awareness of one's rights. That is why the committee is keen on nurturing future generations to become productive members of a society that values dignity and humanity.”

He highlighted the NHRC's ongoing efforts to promote human rights awareness and knowledge among students at all educational levels-primary, preparatory, and secondary-for both boys and girls.

This is part of a broader effort to help students understand their rights and duties toward their families, their country, and the world.

He stressed that this knowledge is a key driver of behavioral change and improvement.

Al-Hajri pointed out that the NHRC's focus on raising awareness among these student groups stems from the fact that they represent a core component of the educational and knowledge system.

Their development is a fundamental goal that influences their future attitudes and inclinations.

The training kit for summer center students is being presented by Abdulrahman Al-Hammadi, Head of the Studies and Research Department at NHRC, and Faisal Thamer Al-Qahtani, Human Rights Research Specialist at the committee.

The kit includes a detailed explanation of the core human rights instruments, human duties and responsibilities, characteristics and generations of human rights, principles and sources of rights, UN standards on human rights, and clarification of the difference between declarations and conventions.

It also emphasizes the comprehensiveness, indivisibility, and interdependence of all human rights-civil, political, economic, social, and cultural.

During the sessions, students are urged to commit to their duties and responsibilities toward their families, communities, homeland, the global community, and all of humanity.

The training clarifies that international charters define both the rights individuals enjoy and the responsibilities they must uphold.

The training kit also includes a paper on protecting children in a safe digital environment, especially in light of the ongoing digital transformation.

As most of the world's population now interacts with digital spaces, this transformation has introduced new risks and challenges that transcend geography and allow individuals to engage in virtual activities that may breach legal, religious, or ethical norms or violate others' rights.