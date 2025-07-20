Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bluetooth Speaker Triggers Fire Destroying Eight Homes in Myanmar

2025-07-20 03:00:39
(MENAFN) A fire triggered by a Bluetooth speaker left charging swept through a neighborhood in central Myanmar’s Mandalay region, completely destroying eight homes, the Mandalay Region Fire Services Department confirmed on Sunday.

The blaze began at about 7:53 p.m. local time on Saturday in Mahaaungmye township, an official from the department told a news agency.

According to the official, the fire was sparked when the battery of the Bluetooth speaker suddenly burst while charging. The explosion ignited nearby clothing, which quickly caught fire and allowed the flames to spread rapidly throughout the area.

As a result, 37 people living across 13 households were affected by the fire. Despite the extensive property damage, authorities reported no casualties. The official emphasized that no deaths have been recorded in connection with the incident.

