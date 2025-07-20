Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Today In Kuwait's History

Today In Kuwait's History


2025-07-20 02:03:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 20 (KUNA)

--

1961 -- The Arab League Council approved Resolution 1777 accepting Kuwait as a member of the Arab organization.
1987 -- The Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah declared that Kuwait's chartering and registration of a number of oil tankers in friendly states was due to attacks on Kuwaiti ships.
2013 -- The Civil Service Commission won two awards for geographic information at an international convention held in the US.
2017 -- Kuwait downgraded number of Iranian diplomats serving in the country against the backdrop of "Al-Abdalli cell" case.
2017 -- Kuwait lodged a complaint to Lebanon over irresponsible acts by Hezbollah after a Kuwait court has ruled that the Lebanese group is involved in "Al-Abdalli cell." 2022 -- Queen Elizabeth II granted the Kuwaiti ambassador to the UK Khaled Al-Duwaisan the chevalier medal.
2022 -- The Kuwaiti singer Suleiman Al-Mulla passed away at the age of 69. (end) gta

MENAFN20072025000071011013ID1109822387

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search