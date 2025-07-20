MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 20 (KUNA)

--

1961 -- The Arab League Council approved Resolution 1777 accepting Kuwait as a member of the Arab organization.

1987 -- The Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah declared that Kuwait's chartering and registration of a number of oil tankers in friendly states was due to attacks on Kuwaiti ships.

2013 -- The Civil Service Commission won two awards for geographic information at an international convention held in the US.

2017 -- Kuwait downgraded number of Iranian diplomats serving in the country against the backdrop of "Al-Abdalli cell" case.

2017 -- Kuwait lodged a complaint to Lebanon over irresponsible acts by Hezbollah after a Kuwait court has ruled that the Lebanese group is involved in "Al-Abdalli cell." 2022 -- Queen Elizabeth II granted the Kuwaiti ambassador to the UK Khaled Al-Duwaisan the chevalier medal.

2022 -- The Kuwaiti singer Suleiman Al-Mulla passed away at the age of 69. (end) gta