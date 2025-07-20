Today In Kuwait's History
--
1961 -- The Arab League Council approved Resolution 1777 accepting Kuwait as a member of the Arab organization.
1987 -- The Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah declared that Kuwait's chartering and registration of a number of oil tankers in friendly states was due to attacks on Kuwaiti ships.
2013 -- The Civil Service Commission won two awards for geographic information at an international convention held in the US.
2017 -- Kuwait downgraded number of Iranian diplomats serving in the country against the backdrop of "Al-Abdalli cell" case.
2017 -- Kuwait lodged a complaint to Lebanon over irresponsible acts by Hezbollah after a Kuwait court has ruled that the Lebanese group is involved in "Al-Abdalli cell." 2022 -- Queen Elizabeth II granted the Kuwaiti ambassador to the UK Khaled Al-Duwaisan the chevalier medal.
2022 -- The Kuwaiti singer Suleiman Al-Mulla passed away at the age of 69. (end) gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment