Astrology Remedies: Dealing With Saturn's Influence? Find Solutions Here

Saturn is known as the god of justice and karma. He has the power to give results based on our actions. However, during periods like Sade Sati, Dhaiya, and Mahadasha, one might face difficulties. Let's find out what to do during such times.

Those with Saturn affliction face several troublesome situations. Recurring unnecessary problems, family disputes, delays in court cases, disappointments in career and business, lack of self-confidence, and increased mental stress are signs of Saturn's negative influence.

Worshiping Hanuman:

Worshiping Hanuman with devotion is highly beneficial for reducing Saturn's negative effects. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa daily reduces Saturn's influence. Visit a Hanuman temple every day.

Chanting Shani Mantra:

Chant“Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah” 108 times daily. Showing devotion to Shani brings peace.

Donating:

Donating black sesame seeds, black clothes, and iron utensils on Saturdays yields good results. Offering mustard oil is also auspicious as Shani is fond of it.

Sometimes, wearing a blue sapphire is recommended to mitigate Saturn's negative effects. However, it's a powerful gemstone and shouldn't be worn without consulting an astrologer. Wearing it incorrectly can cause more harm than good.

Lighting a mustard oil lamp under a banyan tree every Saturday pacifies Saturn. It's a sacred ritual. Pray with devotion while lighting the lamp. This gradually brings positive changes, reducing Saturn's influence. Remember, Saturn's influence can also have positive effects.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.