'Always Be More, More...': Donald Trump Lashes Out Amid Mounting Pressure On Epstein Files Release
“It will always be more, more, more. MAGA!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, claiming that he has“asked the Justice Department to release all Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, subject only to Court Approval.”
Donald Trump's latest post about the Jeffrey Epstein files comes a day after the US Department of Justice asked federal judges to unseal the grand jury testimonies in the criminal cases, following a request by the POTUS.Also Read | Dow Jones hits back at Trump's $10 Billion suit: 'Confidence in our reporting'
Trump has been facing mounting pressure - even from some of his loyal supporters - to release files related to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 after being arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges.'Release whatever is credible'
Earlier, Donald Trump had made similar claims about having asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to release the Epstein files. The POTUS's latest request, however, was slightly different.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump, on Tuesday, said he has urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to release“whatever she thinks is credible.”Also Read | Who is Rupert Murdoch? Media mogul sued by Trump over WSJ's Epstein report
Now, in his latest Truth Social post, Trump claimed that he has asked the Justice Department to release“all” Grand Jury testimony with respect to Jeffrey Epstein, "subject only to Court Approval.”Jeffrey Epstein prison footage cut
According to a report by Wired, nearly three minutes of surveillance footage were cut from what the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) released as“full raw” video from the only working camera near Jeffrey Epstein's cell on the night before his death.Also Read | 'THEY HAD NOTHING!!!': Donald Trump slams Democrats over Epstein files
DOJ and FBI had released the footage last week as part of the Trump administration's effort to put lingering questions about Epstein's 2019 death to rest.
