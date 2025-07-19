403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mortar Shell Defused Near Loc In Jammu
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An unexploded mortar shell was found and subsequently defused by experts in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Akhnoor sector on Saturday, officials said.
The mortar shell was noticed lying at a secluded place by some villagers in the outskirts of Dhalery village this evening, the officials said.
They said bomb disposal squad of police and army experts cordoned off the area and the mortar shell was safely defused.Read Also Old Mortar Shell Recovered In J&K's Poonch Forces Recover Old Rusted Shell In J&K's Poonch
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment