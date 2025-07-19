Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mortar Shell Defused Near Loc In Jammu

2025-07-19 10:14:21
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- An unexploded mortar shell was found and subsequently defused by experts in a forward village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu's Akhnoor sector on Saturday, officials said.

The mortar shell was noticed lying at a secluded place by some villagers in the outskirts of Dhalery village this evening, the officials said.

They said bomb disposal squad of police and army experts cordoned off the area and the mortar shell was safely defused.

