Usyk Knocks Out Dubois, Retains Undisputed World Heavyweight Title

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Usyk, who holds the WBO, WBA, WBC, and IBO titles, defeated Britain's IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (23-3, 21 KOs) in a rematch, according to Ukrinform.

The bout took place at Wembley Stadium in London, UK, and ended with a knockout in the fifth round.

In August 2023, Usyk knocked out Dubois in the ninth round, successfully defending his undisputed title.

In December 2024, Usyk also defeated Britain's Tyson Fury for the second time in a 12-round match by judges' decision.

Photo: facebook/Alexanderusyk