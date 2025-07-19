403
Japanese Premier Seeks Renewed Talks with Trump
(MENAFN) Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba on Friday conveyed his intention to initiate renewed dialogue with US Head of State Donald Trump regarding trade duties.
Ishiba made these statements after his encounter with US Treasury Head Scott Bessent in Tokyo, which took place before the US-imposed tariff deadline of Aug. 1.
The Japanese leader urged Bessent to advance the continuing trade discussions "vigorously" alongside Japan’s chief negotiator Ryosei Akazawa, according to a news agency.
Ishiba mentioned that he is prepared to speak directly with Trump if required to safeguard Japan’s "national interests."
He stated that Bessent acknowledged the potential of achieving "a good agreement" between Tokyo and Washington, as reported by a news outlet.
Bessent is currently in Japan to participate in a US Independence Day celebration on Saturday at the World Expo in the seaside metropolis of Osaka, located in western Japan.
Negotiations between Tokyo and Washington continue in an effort to prevent a 25% US tariff on Japanese goods heading to the largest economy in the world.
