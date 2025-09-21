Portugal Recognises State Of Palestine

MENAFN - Nam News Network) LISBON, Sept 22 (NNN-LNA) – Portugal officially recognised the State of Palestine, yesterday.

“Today (yesterday), the Portuguese State officially recognises the State of Palestine,” Foreign Minister, Paulo Rangel declared, at the Portuguese UN mission in New York, emphasising that, the country believes a two-state solution“is the only path to peace.”

“It is more than time to take the necessary steps for peace,” Rangel was quoted as saying. The minister added, Portugal advocates for a ceasefire and opening borders to humanitarian aid. The announcement came as scheduled, on the eve of the High-Level Conference on the two-state solution, organised by France and Saudi Arabia at the UN headquarters in New York.

The Portuguese government's decision received full support from President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who told journalists in New York that, he“followed the entire process” and emphasised that Portugal“has always, with all presidents and all governments, defended this principle.”

On Saturday, the Palestinian National Authority welcomed Portugal's announcement of its intention to formally recognise the State of Palestine, describing the decision as“courageous and consistent with international law.”– NNN-LNA