Google Reveals Investment to Boost UK AI Sector
(MENAFN) Google revealed on Tuesday its intention to invest £5 billion (around $6.8 billion) in the United Kingdom’s artificial intelligence (AI) industry, coinciding with the official visit of US President Donald Trump to the country.
"Google is deepening our roots in the UK with the opening of our new data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire," the US tech giant stated in a press release.
The facility, located near London, is planned to address the growing demand for AI services, including offerings from Google Cloud.
As part of the £5 billion investment over the upcoming two years, Google will cover capital expenditures, research and development, and related engineering efforts.
The initiative also involves Google DeepMind, which is engaged in groundbreaking AI research across scientific and healthcare applications, according to the statement.
This financial commitment is projected to generate 8,250 yearly jobs for UK-based companies.
Additionally, Google announced a collaboration with Shell designed to support grid stability and facilitate the nation’s energy transition.
President Trump is scheduled to visit the UK today, with economic agreements valued at over $10 billion anticipated to be finalized during his trip.
