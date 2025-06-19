Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
4-Day Work Week For Govt Employees? Big Announcement Hints At Extra Weekly Holiday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Good news for government employees! A bill proposing a 4-day work week and a 3-day weekend is on its way. Not just Saturday and Sunday, but an extra day off! Only 4 days in the office – a fantastic announcement from the central government.

Now, it's just 4 days a week at the office, with 3 days off! Great news for all government employees. This bill has been in the works for a while, promising a 4-day work week and 3 days off.

The central government aims to improve work-life balance with this bill, increasing time off. The 8-hour workday won't be the norm anymore; working hours will increase.

Employees might work 11-12 hours daily for those 4 days, adding 2 extra hours daily. So, despite the extra day off, total work hours remain the same.

Employees can enjoy 3 days off after working 4. While Saturday and Sunday are off, the extra day off might be on a rotational basis. There's no official written or verbal announcement from the central government yet, and a lot of uncertainty surrounds the bill.

