4-Day Work Week For Govt Employees? Big Announcement Hints At Extra Weekly Holiday

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Good news for government employees! A bill proposing a 4-day work week and a 3-day weekend is on its way. Not just Saturday and Sunday, but an extra day off! Only 4 days in the office – a fantastic announcement from the central government.

The central government aims to improve work-life balance with this bill, increasing time off. The 8-hour workday won't be the norm anymore; working hours will increase.

Employees might work 11-12 hours daily for those 4 days, adding 2 extra hours daily. So, despite the extra day off, total work hours remain the same.

Employees can enjoy 3 days off after working 4. While Saturday and Sunday are off, the extra day off might be on a rotational basis. There's no official written or verbal announcement from the central government yet, and a lot of uncertainty surrounds the bill.