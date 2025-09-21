Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arunachal Pradesh Earthquake: 3.2 Magnitude Tremor Hits Upper Siang

2025-09-21 10:10:30
Upper Siang: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang, informed the National Centre for Seismology on Monday.

According to the NCS, the tremors had a depth of 10 km.

EQ of M: 3.2, On: 22/09/2025 03:01:17 IST, Lat: 29.06 N, Long: 94.45 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh. For more information Download the BhooKamp App @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 twitter/0lfjctVPs1

- National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 21, 2025

 "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 22-09-2025, 03:01:17 IST, Lat: 29.06 & Long: 94.45, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Upper Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)

