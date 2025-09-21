What The World Knows India For? Nikhil Kamath, 3 Other Entrepreneurs Draw Up This List

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian entrepreneur and investor, Nikhil Kamath recently opened up about what the world thinks about India with Bhakti Modi (Tira), Shantanu Deshpande (Bombay Shaving Company ), and Diipa Khosla (Inde Wild) in the latest episode on his YouTube channel.

What the world knows India for

During the conversation, Kamath highlighted how the world associates India with animals like Tigers and snakes.

On this topic, Khosla, Deshpande and Modi pointed out that India is known for things like weddings, yoga, spirituality and food.

"We have to build on these when we are building a global brand," quipped Kamath.

Diipa Khosla cited an example of her mom and explained how exhibits can be given to build a haircare brand from India.

“She is 63 years old. She has really long hair.”

“When I speak to a foreigner about India, they have a mental image of tigers, snakes and all of that,” said Nikhil Kamath.

“I think family. There's a lot of Asian culture. The warmth and vibrancy,” added Modi, while Deshpande believes classical music is a part of India.

“Punjabi music also,” Khosla added.

“It's stereotyping, I feel India is very vibrant in terms of its colour palette. You always expect an Indian brand to be colourful.”

India known for Hinduism?

They also discussed how spirituality is more linked with the country than religion.

“More than religion, I would say spirituality,” remarked Diipa Khosla.

Kamath further asked,“Hinduism?”“We are saying two different things. I don't think they look at India purely as Hinduism. But they look at Indians as being very spiritual people. Like we do our morning meditations. None of us does. But, they think we do.”

Khosla went on to share how people think all multinational companies would have one Indian CEO, as India is also known for intellect, intelligence, and education.“Everyone in the West has that one Indian friend who's highly educated who's doing very well in their career,” she shared.

Kamath went on to share a list of things, ranging from Indian weddings to spirituality, that should be kept while making an Indian brand for a global appeal.“If I am building something from the community, I should pick something from the weddings, culture, colourful, palaces, religion, spirituality, yoga, CEOs, smart and build on top of that?”

“And food,” added Modi, while other founders agreed.

They also mentioned how Indian florals hold potential, as it is still unexplored.

“Like she has launched jalebi and chai lip balms,” said Bhakti Modi with an example of Diipa Khosla's brand products.

“I wouldn't launch chicken tikka masala (flavour),” the Inde Wild founder joked.

They also discussed about using AI tech in finding the right skincare during the conversation. Host Kamath also opened up about the meanings behind his tattoos and how they keep him going.

Khosla also admitted that her brand has been impacted by tariffs.