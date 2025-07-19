403
Iran Criticizes U.S. for Undermining Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, has accused the United States of sabotaging nuclear negotiations and urged European nations to move away from their "worn-out policies of threats and pressure."
During a shared virtual conference with the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—alongside the European Union's chief diplomat—Araghchi emphasized that it was Washington that unilaterally exited the 2015 nuclear pact, officially referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a deal originally facilitated by the EU.
He further stated that the U.S. once again abandoned the diplomatic process last month in favor of heightened military actions, referencing U.S. air raids targeting significant Iranian nuclear sites.
“Any new round of talks is only possible when the other side is ready for a fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial nuclear deal,” Araghchi expressed in a message on X.
The Iranian foreign minister also stressed that if the EU and the E3—France, Germany, and the UK—intend to be a positive force in the negotiations, they must "act responsibly" and refrain from implementing tactics such as the "snapback" clause, which he argued lacks "no moral or legal basis."
The "snapback" mechanism in the JCPOA permits parties to reinstate United Nations sanctions on Iran if it breaches the agreement.
