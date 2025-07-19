Potholes In Panama Roads Could Lead To Compensation For Those Affected

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Potholes, potholes, and uncovered manhole covers pose a risk to drivers traveling on Panama's deteriorating roads. This is under scrutiny with a new bill proposing that the State should compensate those affected with up to $10,000, even though they had to bear the cost of such damages until now. While deputies discuss the bill in Parliament, cars cautiously avoid the damaged roads:“Fix them” or“This is dangerous” are the most common complaints from some residents of a residential area in Panama City with countless potholes on their road.

“The streets must be in good condition so as not to have to compensate anyone and, even more importantly, to protect people's lives because in these accidents, material damage is the last thing that matters,” said Representative José Pérez Barboni of the Another Way Movement (MOCA), the proponent of the law. Although there are no official statistics on traffic accidents caused by poor road conditions, property damage to vehicles is common and can amount to around $100.

“Responsibility” for the State or Companies

The purpose of the law is to“establish the civil liability” of the State or companies that may be involved in“injuries, damages, or losses” resulting from“omissions” or“negligence” on public roads by means of compensation to the affected party. The maximum amount could reach up to $10,000 for vehicles or pedestrians affected by potholes, gaps, cracks, deteriorated pavement, asphalt patches, or sinkholes due to poor road maintenance, according to the text of the bill. It also covers damages due to the lack of manhole covers or power service coverage, poor infrastructure design, and lack of road signage and lighting.

However, it exempts the State from liability in the event of damage caused by“force majeure,” such as natural disasters or“extraordinary events.” The National Public Services Authority will be responsible for processing the cases and for paying compensation, which must be made within a period of no more than 18 months. To do so, the affected party must present several documents proving that the damage was caused by the poor condition of the road. “What we're considering for the regulation of the law, once it can pass the stages, is that it will have to be evaluated by three authorized workshops, so they can objectively determine the extent of the damage without additional costs,” explains Representative Barboni.

Rehabilitation of the Rambala-Almirante Road in Bocas del Toro is Progressing

The Ministry of Public Works (MOP), through its Regional Directorate in Bocas del Toro, continues with the rehabilitation work on the Rambala – Almirante road (Line No. 3) , considered a key artery for the economic and social development of the province. This project is part of the Road and Internal Street Rehabilitation Program in Bocas del Toro and includes the work on 75.42 kilometers of highway, including the Rambala-Almirante Main Street and several trunk roads. The total investment amounts to B/. 44.4 million and the physical completion rate is currently 39.93%. The work, being carried out by the I&C Consortium, is currently focused on point 13K+500, where the roadway is being profiled to a thickness of 0.05 meters and a width of 6.80 meters.

This section will be replaced with a new pavement that will create a more modern, safe, and functional roadway. This project will have a direct impact on banana-producing communities, small entrepreneurs, and the general population by facilitating the transportation of goods, improving access to basic services, and reducing travel times. In addition, thousands of drivers will benefit from a road in optimal condition and properly marked, contributing to more efficient and safer mobility. The rehabilitation of this road is part of the comprehensive vision of the National Road Rehabilitation Plan, through which the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) seeks to guarantee sustainable and safe infrastructure that meets the real needs of communities throughout the country.