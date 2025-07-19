Karnataka Home Minister Rules Out SIT Probe In Dharmasthala Murders For Now

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 19 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has categorically stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will not be formed at this stage in connection with the Dharmasthala murders, despite demands from various activists and organisations in the state.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Saturday, Parameshwara responded to the growing demands by saying, "The preliminary investigation into the Dharmasthala murder case has already begun. Since the incident falls under the jurisdiction of the local police station, the concerned officer is handling the investigation, including the statement by an unknown person who has come forward with allegations."

The minister questioned the practicality of setting up an SIT at this early stage of the investigation.

"The government will decide on further action if necessary. But how is it feasible to demand a Special Investigation Team or additional probes when the investigation is still in its preliminary stages? If that's the case, why do we even have a police department?" Parameshwara asked.

He further added, "The Chief Minister has already made a statement on this matter. We will take appropriate decisions based on the requirements. The police department cannot function based on public opinions or demands alone. There is a system in place, and if it becomes necessary, appropriate steps will be taken."

Meanwhile, the Leader of the CPI in Rajya Sabha, P. Sandosh Kumar, has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, making an urgent appeal for a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the pattern of crimes and alleged mass concealment in Dharmasthala, Karnataka.

"I write to you with a deep sense of duty and concern, moved by the pain of grieving families and the disturbing revelations emerging from Dharmasthala, a town sacred to millions across India for its spiritual legacy and its association with Lord Manjunath,” the CPI leader wrote.

“Recent developments have brought to the fore a grim reality that cannot be ignored. What appeared over the years as isolated incidents now unmistakably point to a disturbing and systematic pattern of crimes-primarily targeting women, often silenced through coercion, and concealed with frightening impunity," he stated.

He further said, "Let me emphasise that this appeal is made in the firm belief that the spiritual sanctity of Dharmasthala must be protected-not just in ritual or appearance, but in truth, justice, and transparency. A sacred town revered by devotees across India cannot remain clouded by fear, suspicion, and buried truths."

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated on Friday that his government will not yield to any pressure with regard to handling the alleged Dharmasthala murders case.

In a major development, on July 11, an unidentified complainant, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village, appeared before a court in Karnataka's Mangaluru district last Friday and recorded his statement.

According to his statement, he fled Dharmasthala 11 years ago.

He further alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault.

They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent acts. The revelations have shocked the state.

Retired Supreme Court judges and activists have demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, monitored by the Supreme Court or the High Court, into the shocking development of alleged Dharmasthala murders involving many women and others.