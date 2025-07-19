Greek Defense Minister Advances Bilateral Relations In Lebanon Visit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Greek Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias concluded his visit to Lebanon, holding a series of political meetings with the country's leadership, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

Mr. Dendias was received by the President of Lebanon and former Chief of the Armed Forces, Joseph Aoun, at the Presidential Palace. Also present at the meeting were Lebanon's Minister of Defence Michel Menassah, Secretary-General for Religious Affairs Giorgos Kalantzis, and Greece's Ambassador to Lebanon, Despoina Koukolopoulou.

Earlier, the Minister of National Defence held talks with his Lebanese counterpart, discussing further strengthening of bilateral defence cooperation and exchanging views on regional and international security issues. Mr. Dendias also invited Minister Menassah to visit Athens.

During his visit, the Greek Minister met with the Greek Orthodox Deputy Prime Minister of Lebanon, Tarek Mitri, with whom he exchanged views regarding the protection of Christian populations.