403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Hits Brazilian Judicial Officials with Visa Bans
(MENAFN) On Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the United States is imposing travel restrictions on Brazilian judicial figures and their close family members.
In a statement, Rubio explained that the Trump administration is taking steps to hold foreign individuals accountable for actions that suppress free speech within the US.
"Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil's shores to target Americans," Rubio declared.
As a result, Rubio confirmed that visas for Moraes, his colleagues on the Supreme Court, and their immediate families would be revoked, effective immediately.
The move comes as Brazil's Supreme Court issued search warrants on Friday and prohibited former President Jair Bolsonaro from engaging with foreign officials. This follows accusations that Bolsonaro attempted to enlist the support of President Donald Trump to meddle in Brazil’s domestic political matters.
In a statement on Thursday, Trump voiced his support for Bolsonaro, demanding that the trial "must end immediately."
In a statement, Rubio explained that the Trump administration is taking steps to hold foreign individuals accountable for actions that suppress free speech within the US.
"Brazilian Supreme Federal Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's political witch hunt against Jair Bolsonaro created a persecution and censorship complex so sweeping that it not only violates basic rights of Brazilians, but also extends beyond Brazil's shores to target Americans," Rubio declared.
As a result, Rubio confirmed that visas for Moraes, his colleagues on the Supreme Court, and their immediate families would be revoked, effective immediately.
The move comes as Brazil's Supreme Court issued search warrants on Friday and prohibited former President Jair Bolsonaro from engaging with foreign officials. This follows accusations that Bolsonaro attempted to enlist the support of President Donald Trump to meddle in Brazil’s domestic political matters.
In a statement on Thursday, Trump voiced his support for Bolsonaro, demanding that the trial "must end immediately."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment