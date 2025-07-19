Five Khawarij Killed, DPO And SHO Injured In Major Joint Operation In Hangu

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a high-intensity joint counterterrorism operation in Zargari and adjoining areas of district Hangu, five Khawarij terrorists were killed, while District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid and SHO Doaba Police Station, Nabi Khan, were injured in an exchange of fire.

The operation was launched by Hangu Police and Thall Scouts after intelligence reports confirmed the presence of Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists hiding in mosques and surrounding mountainous areas of Zargari and Shnawari. As security forces advanced, terrorists opened fire, triggering a heavy gun battle.

During the shootout, DPO Khalid sustained four bullet wounds and was first moved to District Headquarters Hospital, later shifted to Peshawar for advanced treatment. SHO Nabi Khan received minor injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

According to hospital officials, DPO Khalid underwent immediate medical attention and is out of danger.

Law enforcement agencies have since imposed a curfew in the area to ensure public safety and facilitate the continuing operation. Security personnel have been deployed at key points across the region to prevent any escape of remaining terrorists.

DPO Hangu is Stable and in High Spirits: IG KP

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, confirmed that the DPO was actively leading the anti-terror operation when he was shot. He stated that five terrorists were neutralized, while others were injured or fled under pressure.

“I spoke to DPO Khalid, his morale is high and his condition is stable. Operations against terrorists will continue without pause,” IG Hameed said, reaffirming the police force's commitment to uprooting Khawarij elements from the province.

The operation remains active as security forces continue their search in the rugged terrain of Hangu, aiming to dismantle the remaining terrorist hideouts.