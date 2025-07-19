Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US rejects changes made to WHO regulations

2025-07-19 05:22:21
The United States announced on Friday that it has formally declined to accept recent changes made to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) international health regulations.

In a joint statement, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected the WHO’s 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations. These revisions had been approved in Geneva in June 2024.

The U.S. officials criticized the updated measures as being overly ambiguous and far-reaching. The statement asserted that American government bodies “put Americans first in all our actions” and that the country “will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy or personal liberties.”

The amended regulations were designed to enhance global cooperation during future pandemics, with a focus on ensuring equitable access to treatments, medications, and vaccines worldwide.

