403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US rejects changes made to WHO regulations
(MENAFN)
The United States announced on Friday that it has formally declined to accept recent changes made to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) international health regulations.
In a joint statement, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected the WHO’s 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations. These revisions had been approved in Geneva in June 2024.
The U.S. officials criticized the updated measures as being overly ambiguous and far-reaching. The statement asserted that American government bodies “put Americans first in all our actions” and that the country “will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy or personal liberties.”
The amended regulations were designed to enhance global cooperation during future pandemics, with a focus on ensuring equitable access to treatments, medications, and vaccines worldwide.
The United States announced on Friday that it has formally declined to accept recent changes made to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) international health regulations.
In a joint statement, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected the WHO’s 2024 amendments to the International Health Regulations. These revisions had been approved in Geneva in June 2024.
The U.S. officials criticized the updated measures as being overly ambiguous and far-reaching. The statement asserted that American government bodies “put Americans first in all our actions” and that the country “will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy or personal liberties.”
The amended regulations were designed to enhance global cooperation during future pandemics, with a focus on ensuring equitable access to treatments, medications, and vaccines worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment