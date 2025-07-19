Ukrainian Intelligence Intercepts Russian Order To Execute Their Own Wounded Soldier
"Shoot him! There are no sick men in the Marines - only the living and the dead. He has no other options. I order you to shoot him if he can't go any further," the Russian commander is heard saying.
HUR stressed that the killing of their own troops is a common method of "motivation" among commanders in the Russian army. The threat of execution remains one of the few tools Russian officers use to force their soldiers to carry out combat missions.Read also: Ukrainian intelligence unveils film on secret Black Sea operations
Russia's 155th Naval Infantry Brigade is notorious for committing war crimes during the temporary occupation of the Kyiv region, as well as in other areas along the front line.
Ukraine's Defense Intelligence recalled that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people would be met with just retribution.
