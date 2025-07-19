403
Trump Signals Major Trade Agreements Coming Soon
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump revealed Friday that significant trade agreements are set to be unveiled shortly.
"They could almost do it today... maybe later on. We'll do it," Trump said during the signing ceremony of the stablecoin act at the White House.
He further explained, "When I send out the paper that you're paying 35 percent or 40 percent tariff, that's a deal. Then, they'll call and see if they can make a little bit different kind of a deal, like opening up their country to trade."
Recently, Trump signed an executive order extending the suspension of expansive U.S. reciprocal tariffs from July 9 until August 1, while negotiations continue with several key trading partners.
Trump emphasized that there would be no modifications or extensions to the August 1 deadline, after which tariffs will be enforced. This was confirmed in a post on his social media on July 8.
