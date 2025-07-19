403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France’s deepening fiscal troubles start to rattle financial markets
(MENAFN)
Concerns are mounting over the European Union’s economic stability as France’s deepening fiscal troubles begin to rattle financial markets, according to reports referencing insights from ING Groep NV analysts.
The euro slid to its lowest level in a month this week, with analysts linking the decline to France’s newly unveiled austerity measures spearheaded by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. His strategy—centered on major reductions in public sector employment and cuts to welfare programs—has stirred political controversy and raised doubts among investors about the minority government’s ability to implement reforms effectively.
In an analysis cited by reports, currency expert Francesco Pesole remarked that although the euro’s downturn was largely influenced by dollar strength, France’s fiscal and political uncertainties also played a significant role. “The French deficit story has been very much in the background as of late, but [Tuesday] probably served as a reminder that it is a ticking bomb for EU sentiment,” Pesole noted, adding, “We could start seeing some FX spillovers in the coming months.”
Bayrou’s aggressive €43.8 billion ($50.9 billion) plan targets a fiscal shortfall that climbed to 5.8% of GDP last year—nearly double the 3% threshold set by the EU. Speaking earlier this week, Bayrou described the national debt as a “mortal danger” and suggested controversial measures such as canceling public holidays and halting pension increases to enhance productivity and rein in spending.
The proposals have drawn sharp criticism, particularly from left-wing parties. Detractors have accused the government of placing defense expenditures above citizens’ welfare. Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of La France Insoumise, condemned the plan and demanded Bayrou’s resignation, declaring, “these injustices cannot be tolerated any longer.”
Concerns are mounting over the European Union’s economic stability as France’s deepening fiscal troubles begin to rattle financial markets, according to reports referencing insights from ING Groep NV analysts.
The euro slid to its lowest level in a month this week, with analysts linking the decline to France’s newly unveiled austerity measures spearheaded by Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. His strategy—centered on major reductions in public sector employment and cuts to welfare programs—has stirred political controversy and raised doubts among investors about the minority government’s ability to implement reforms effectively.
In an analysis cited by reports, currency expert Francesco Pesole remarked that although the euro’s downturn was largely influenced by dollar strength, France’s fiscal and political uncertainties also played a significant role. “The French deficit story has been very much in the background as of late, but [Tuesday] probably served as a reminder that it is a ticking bomb for EU sentiment,” Pesole noted, adding, “We could start seeing some FX spillovers in the coming months.”
Bayrou’s aggressive €43.8 billion ($50.9 billion) plan targets a fiscal shortfall that climbed to 5.8% of GDP last year—nearly double the 3% threshold set by the EU. Speaking earlier this week, Bayrou described the national debt as a “mortal danger” and suggested controversial measures such as canceling public holidays and halting pension increases to enhance productivity and rein in spending.
The proposals have drawn sharp criticism, particularly from left-wing parties. Detractors have accused the government of placing defense expenditures above citizens’ welfare. Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of La France Insoumise, condemned the plan and demanded Bayrou’s resignation, declaring, “these injustices cannot be tolerated any longer.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment