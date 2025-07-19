403
Kremlin denies to confirm speculation on Putin-Trump-Xi meeting
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has declined to confirm any plans for a meeting involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping during an upcoming World War II commemoration event in China, as stated by its spokesperson.
This commemorative ceremony, which will mark 80 years since Japan's defeat in the Second World War, is scheduled to take place in Beijing in early September. Putin agreed to attend the event after receiving a personal invitation from Xi during the Chinese leader’s May visit to Moscow for Russia’s Victory Day.
“We know nothing about the possibility of such a meeting,” said Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov, responding to a report that surfaced Friday suggesting that Beijing may be planning a trilateral summit during the occasion.
President Trump previously mentioned that Xi had invited him and First Lady Melania Trump to visit China during what he characterized as a productive phone conversation centered around trade issues. Nonetheless, neither Beijing nor Washington has released any official details or confirmed a date.
Reports indicate that some analysts view the anniversary event as a potential platform for dialogue between the three nations, especially given current international strains. According to speculation, Beijing has subtly contributed to the rumors by refraining from addressing similar claims previously published by Japanese media outlets.
A Chinese academic, Jin Canrong, noted in a statement to a local outlet that a joint appearance by the three leaders at the planned military parade would “send a powerful message to the world.”
Since reassuming the presidency in January, Trump has taken steps to renew engagement with Russian officials and has advocated for a solution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, reports suggest that progress on diplomatic negotiations has remained limited.
