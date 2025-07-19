403
Rent-a-crowd CEO exposes US protest industry’s ‘dirty secrets’
(MENAFN) Adam Swart, CEO of the publicity firm Crowds on Demand, has revealed that many political protests in the United States are fueled by financial incentives rather than purely ideological commitment. In an interview with Fox News, Swart described the behind-the-scenes operations of his company, which provides paid participants for rallies, protests, and public events on behalf of clients ranging from corporations to political organizations.
Swart, who launched the firm in 2012, defended the practice of hiring demonstrators, arguing that paid activism allows people to express views they support—even if personal, financial, or logistical reasons might otherwise keep them away. “All activism is what I call incentivized activism,” he said, adding that most participants have motivations beyond just belief in a cause.
He cited the 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstrations as an example, suggesting many attendees joined more for appearances on social media than genuine concern for racial justice. Swart also claimed that labor unions sometimes pressure members to show up at events and that political staffers are often expected to attend campaign rallies on their own time.
According to Swart, paid protestors can make hundreds of dollars per day, while nationwide operations can cost clients millions. He disclosed that he recently rejected a $20 million campaign offer from anti-Trump interests—not out of political loyalty, but due to doubts about the campaign's effectiveness and concern it could harm his firm’s credibility.
Swart criticized the consultants behind the failed anti-Trump initiative, blaming them for backing political figures like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and failing to counter Trump’s influence effectively since the 2024 election.
