Russian Drones Attack Shostka, Civilian Infrastructure, Homes Damaged
“Overnight, Shostka community once again suffered a massive drone strike by Russian forces. For nearly four hours, Shostka was attacked by strike UAVs. As a result, civilian infrastructure was destroyed,” Hryhorov wrote.
According to him, residential buildings also sustained damage.
Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.
Emergency services are on the scene, conducting inspections and working to eliminate the aftermath of the strikes.
As reported earlier, in the morning of July 17, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack at Shostka district in Sumy region, damaging residential buildings and sparking fires.
